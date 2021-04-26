Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of DSX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. 1,545,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,021. The firm has a market cap of $334.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

