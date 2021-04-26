Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.20

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

