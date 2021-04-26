Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Brokerages expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAX. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.18. 282,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,831. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Earnings History and Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

