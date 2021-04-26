Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 435,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,398. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $106.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

