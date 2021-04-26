American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay Sells 3,846 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $2,382,394.05.

On Thursday, March 25th, Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. 2,539,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,726. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $38,327,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.