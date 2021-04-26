Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.80. The company had a trading volume of 776,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,184. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $213.97 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.82 and a 200 day moving average of $335.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

