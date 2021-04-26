Brokerages Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.98). Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share of $3.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million.

TNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,435. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $452.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

