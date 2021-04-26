Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report sales of $54.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $46.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $228.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $234.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $247.80 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

