$49.95 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to report $49.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the highest is $60.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $199.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $156.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $185.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

MSGE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 145,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,993. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.