Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $129.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average is $112.33. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

