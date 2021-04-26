Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. Fury Gold Mines reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FURY. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $3,162,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FURY remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,467. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.29. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

