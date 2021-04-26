Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,538 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 97,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,643. The firm has a market cap of $722.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.