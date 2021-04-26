Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,538 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 97,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,643. The firm has a market cap of $722.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

