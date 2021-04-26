FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. FVCBankcorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FVCB. Piper Sandler raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. 26,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,636. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $238.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,202. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

