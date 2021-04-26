Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $139,348.66 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BBY stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average of $112.62. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $326,396,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,321,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

