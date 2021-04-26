Zacks: Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.67 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $55.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.62 billion to $56.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.53 billion to $61.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

ABBV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.39. 5,195,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

