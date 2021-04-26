Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 3,213 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,523,133.36.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $338,106.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $579,383.74.

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $4.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

