Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Sells 36,977 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 36,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $1,880,650.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,256,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 35,900.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

