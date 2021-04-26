NFT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $261,007.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and $261,007.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00746899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00093738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.18 or 0.07399318 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

