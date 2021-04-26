Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to announce $204.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.90 million to $209.70 million. Denbury reported sales of $242.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $869.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.46 million to $897.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital increased their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

