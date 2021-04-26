Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post $3.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the lowest is $3.78 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $15.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.25. The stock had a trading volume of 826,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,448. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $317.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.63. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 192.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.