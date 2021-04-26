$1.00 EPS Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.11. BRP posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

DOOO stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 140,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,322. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $113,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BRP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

