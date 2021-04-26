Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.19 Million

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce sales of $92.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.90 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $84.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $385.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $407.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $406.41 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $428.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 286,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,966. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388,455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

