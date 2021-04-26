Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $37.56 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $6,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

NYSE MA traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $390.13. 44,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $259.51 and a 12-month high of $389.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.35 and a 200-day moving average of $344.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

