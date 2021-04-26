Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MAKSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

MAKSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. 24,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

