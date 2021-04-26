Conning Inc. Acquires 10,504 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 118.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $614.43. 157,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $546.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

