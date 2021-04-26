Analysts Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) PT at $71.75

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTX. CL King upped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of MTX traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,674. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

