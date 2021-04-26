Hubbell (HUBB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB):

4/19/2021 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

4/12/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

3/5/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $190.48. The stock had a trading volume of 276,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.15. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 35.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 587,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after acquiring an additional 51,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

