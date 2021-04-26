Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.60

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 537741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPPMF. CIBC raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

