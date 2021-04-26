Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.12

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.5166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

