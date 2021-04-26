Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.16

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.16 and last traded at $128.16, with a volume of 854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

ARKAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arkema S.A. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

