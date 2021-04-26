Sports Entertainment Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 41,321 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 11,573% compared to the average daily volume of 354 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SEAH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,774,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,570. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,136,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.