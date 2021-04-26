Actinium Trading 38.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $34,682.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,545,450 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.