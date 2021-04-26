Validity 1-Day Volume Hits $27,648.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Validity has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and $27,648.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00005709 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019260 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.83 or 0.01275833 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,290,078 coins and its circulating supply is 4,287,269 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

