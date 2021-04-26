-$0.11 EPS Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at $742,153.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,305,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 1,059,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 474,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,689. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

