DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get DCC alerts:

DCC stock remained flat at $$81.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.16. DCC has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.