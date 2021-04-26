Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). iQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. 17,765,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,376,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

