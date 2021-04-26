Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $12.45 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 148.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $266.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.90 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.