Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €136.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €112.83 ($132.75).

Shares of Safran stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €121.24 ($142.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €111.99. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

