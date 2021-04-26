Head to Head Survey: CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) versus NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CyberArk Software and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 2 12 0 2.86 NICE 0 2 10 0 2.83

CyberArk Software currently has a consensus price target of $155.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. NICE has a consensus price target of $288.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.86%. Given NICE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NICE is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CyberArk Software and NICE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $433.89 million 13.86 $63.06 million $1.76 87.39 NICE $1.57 billion 9.73 $185.90 million $4.35 55.86

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than CyberArk Software. NICE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software 0.65% 4.34% 1.95% NICE 12.38% 12.75% 7.86%

Risk & Volatility

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NICE beats CyberArk Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company also offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Service that provides artificial intelligence based and security-first approach to manage identities, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes and adaptive workforce engagement solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. It serves customers across various verticals, including banking, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail, travel, gaming, public safety, and state and local government. The company sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Information Services Group, Inc. to expand the automation ecosystem. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

