Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. SLM posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 277.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $54,553,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth $46,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. 4,162,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,825. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $19.92.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

