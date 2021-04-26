Brokerages Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 95,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,768. The company has a market cap of $43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 92,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

