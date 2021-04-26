Cottage Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $340.52. The company had a trading volume of 865,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,073,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $211.12 and a one year high of $342.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

