Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

ATDRY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,990. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

