Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

ATDRY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,990. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

