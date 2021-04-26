Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,904.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,866.50 ($24.39).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). Also, insider Ian Cockerill purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of £22,710 ($29,670.76). Insiders bought 2,520 shares of company stock worth $3,767,220 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON:POLY traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,604 ($20.96). The company had a trading volume of 985,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,679. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,475.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,620.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

