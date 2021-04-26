UGAS (UGAS) Hits Market Cap of $3.65 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $391,098.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

