IMS Capital Management Buys 1,790 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 268,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 832,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,398,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.91 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

