Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 385,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,715. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $237.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.