iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 122,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

