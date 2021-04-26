Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) to “Hold”

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.66. 1,128,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 76.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

