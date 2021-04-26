Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $11.77 million and $464,913.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002585 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.05 or 0.00737802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00093737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.42 or 0.07359080 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

